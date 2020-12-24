Police find missing 90-year-old man last seen in Manassas Park

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Virginia State Police canceled a senior alert after authorities found a 90-year-old man who had gone missing the day before Christmas Eve.

Manassas Park Police Department was looking for James Ray Cowden. Police said he was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. on Evans Street. State police issued a senior alert as well, but canceled it on Dec. 24 and said Cowden was found.