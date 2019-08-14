WASHINGTON — Federal funding will be used to support addiction treatment at 21 Virginia health clinics.
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Wednesday that $3,426,635 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be used to integrated mental health and substance use disorder services as part of an ongoing effort to combat the addiction crisis.
“This federal funding will help ensure that these clinics can continue to provide lifesaving treatment for addiction,” the Senators said. “With many Virginia communities affected by substance abuse, we’re pleased to announce these grants to help clinics across the Commonwealth tackle this crisis.”
Here's a breakdown of the facilities that will receive funding:
- Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington, VA will receive $167,000
- Vernon J. Harris East End Community Health Center of Richmond, VA will receive $167,000
- Tri-Area Community Health of Laurel Fork, VA will receive $167,000
- Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington, VA will receive $167,000
- Central Virginia Health Services of New Canton, VA will receive $167,000
- Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $167,000
- Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $167,000
- Neighborhood Health of Alexandria, VA will receive $167,000
- Clinch River Health Services, Inc. of Dungannon, VA will receive $167,000
- Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke, VA will receive $167,000
- St. Charles Health Council, Inc. of Jonesville, VA will receive $167,000
- Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $167,000
- Daily Planet Health Services of Richmond, VA will receive $167,000
- Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights, VA will receive $167,000
- Highland Medical Center, Inc. of Monterey, VA will receive $86,657
- Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville, VA will receive $167,000
- Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. of Saltville, VA will receive $167,000
- Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville, VA will receive $166,978
- Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. of Harrisonburg, VA will receive $167,000
- Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg, VA will receive $167,000
- Greater Prince William Community Health Center of Woodbridge, VA will receive $167,000
The Senators said the funding was awarded through HHS’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program.
