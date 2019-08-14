WASHINGTON — Federal funding will be used to support addiction treatment at 21 Virginia health clinics.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Wednesday that $3,426,635 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be used to integrated mental health and substance use disorder services as part of an ongoing effort to combat the addiction crisis.

“This federal funding will help ensure that these clinics can continue to provide lifesaving treatment for addiction,” the Senators said. “With many Virginia communities affected by substance abuse, we’re pleased to announce these grants to help clinics across the Commonwealth tackle this crisis.”

Here's a breakdown of the facilities that will receive funding:

Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington, VA will receive $167,000

Vernon J. Harris East End Community Health Center of Richmond, VA will receive $167,000

Tri-Area Community Health of Laurel Fork, VA will receive $167,000

Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington, VA will receive $167,000

Central Virginia Health Services of New Canton, VA will receive $167,000

Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $167,000

Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $167,000

Neighborhood Health of Alexandria, VA will receive $167,000

Clinch River Health Services, Inc. of Dungannon, VA will receive $167,000

Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke, VA will receive $167,000

St. Charles Health Council, Inc. of Jonesville, VA will receive $167,000

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $167,000

Daily Planet Health Services of Richmond, VA will receive $167,000

Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights, VA will receive $167,000

Highland Medical Center, Inc. of Monterey, VA will receive $86,657

Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville, VA will receive $167,000

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. of Saltville, VA will receive $167,000

Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville, VA will receive $166,978

Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. of Harrisonburg, VA will receive $167,000

Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg, VA will receive $167,000

Greater Prince William Community Health Center of Woodbridge, VA will receive $167,000

The Senators said the funding was awarded through HHS’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program.

