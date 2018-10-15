RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Visitation and memorial services are set for this week for a firefighter who was killed while responding to a crash during Tropical Storm Michael.

TV station WRIC reports visitations honoring Hanover County Fire Lt. Brad Clark will be held Monday and Tuesday at a funeral home in Richmond. A memorial service will follow on Wednesday in Doswell.

Authorities have said Clark died when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash happened during heavy storm conditions.

Clark's death is among six fatalities officials in Virginia have blamed on Michael.

Local media reported Clark's family issued a statement Sunday saying they harbored no "ill will" toward the tractor-trailer driver, who was seriously injured, and were thankful for the community's support.

