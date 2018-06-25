GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia sheriff says a New Zealand man who traveled to the home of a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online was shot by the girl's mother.



Troy George Skinner was shot Friday after he allegedly smashed a glass door and tried to enter the Goochland home.



Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after arriving in the U.S. The sheriff says the girl's mother saw a man trying to enter her home, warned him several times she had a gun, then fired after he broke the glass.



Skinner was struck in the neck and remains hospitalized.



Agnew says he'll be charged with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a serious crime.



It wasn't known if Skinner has an attorney.



