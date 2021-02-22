Sheriffs investigate stabbing incident in Accomack County

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said a man was stabbed on Metompkin Road in Nelsonia, VA. He fled the scene and was later located then taken to the hospital.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a stabbing that left a man was hurt last Friday.

Sheriff W. Todd Wessells said the Accomack County Sheriff's Office got a call on Friday, Feb. 19 around 9:18 p.m. about a stabbing that happened on Metompkin Road in Nelsonia, VA.

When deputies arrived at the scene they were told that a man was stabbed and left the scene. They found 43-year-old Kristopher Payne who was suffering a stab wound at a nearby home on Qual Circle.

Officers said Payne was initially taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital but was later taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for additional treatment.

The Accomack County Department of Public Safety helped the Accomack County Sheriff's Office in this incident.