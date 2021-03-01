Shooting at Walmart leaves Loudoun County deputy and 2 security guards injured, confirms sheriff's office

Police said the man was arrested in the Walmart for shoplifting.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Law enforcement in northern Virginia located a suspect after he allegedly shot one Loudoun County deputy and two security guards at a Walmart.

The suspect initially fled and drove off in a pickup truck that he found behind the Walmart, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said the man was being taken into custody in the Walmart for shoplifting.

"The suspect was initially confronted by two civilian loss prevention officers at the Walmart, who reportedly observed him stealing items from the store," a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office release said "As two deputies responded to take the individual into custody, the suspect began to struggle with them and pulled out a firearm. The suspect then discharged multiple rounds striking one deputy and the two store employees."

Fairfax County Police say this is where that manhunt ended. The suspect is now in custody @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/nUZwNkWWX3 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 3, 2021

The injures to the deputy and two security guards are non-life threatening, according to LCSO.

The shooting was at a Walmart in the Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling, Virginia, right off Darrell Green Boulevard and Nokes Boulevard near Dulles Town Center.

“We’re deeply disturbed by today’s incident and are praying for a quick recovery for both associates involved as well as the police officer. Customer and associate safety is a top priority," said Walmart in a statement about the shooting.

Sheriff says suspect attempted to shoplift. That’s when he was taken to security office. Suspect shot two security guards and one LCPS deputy in lower extremities at a close range. Sheriff says suspect was also shot. Suspect then ran out of building pic.twitter.com/ExBmHNq8bo — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 3, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

WUSA9 spoke with multiple shoppers at the Walmart that said they heard the gunshots when shopping.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office had asked residents to avoid the area of the shooting due to its ongoing investigation.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.