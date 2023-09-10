'Sickening' | Virginia lawmakers condemn surprise attack in Israel

Nearly 1,400 have been killed and thousands more injured in the days since Saturday's attack.

VIRGINIA, USA — In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, lawmakers in Virginia took to social media in response to the Palestinian militant group Hamas' surprise attack over the weekend.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin voiced support for Israel and called for all public institutions in the state to lower flags to half-staff until Saturday, October 14.

Many of the delegates in the Hampton Roads area shared similar sentiments, with leaders condemning the attack of terrorism.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

"Today, Hamas attacked innocent Israelis in a horrific series of orchestrated events by land, sea and air. We stand with Israel on this tragic day. As the death toll continues to increase, we pray for the victims of these terror attacks and their families."

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)

“Today, Hamas terrorists launched an unprovoked and despicable attack on Israeli civilians. The United States must stand firmly beside our friend and partner Israel as it defends its security and its citizens. The Senate Intelligence Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

“Hamas’ acts of terror against Israeli civilians are sickening. There is never an appropriate time for violence, but the timing of this morning’s attack—at the end of Sukkot and the beginning of Simchat Torah—is especially disturbing. Leaders around the world must come together to urge for an immediate end to this bloodshed. I will keep working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to ensure that Israel receives the support it needs. The families and communities that have been irreparably impacted by these killings in my prayers.”

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District)

"I am horrified and heartbroken to see the images coming out of Israel from the attacks by Hamas terrorists this morning.

"Israel has a right to defend itself, and I will always stand with our friend and ally."

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia, 2nd District)

"I join Virginians in condemning the attacks by Hamas on innocent civilians in Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East. The US must be united in condemning these attacks & supporting Israel’s right to self defense. Praying for the victims of these attacks & for peace.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA 3rd District)

"I condemn the horrifying terrorist attacks in Israel and extend my condolences to the families of those harmed. America will stand behind Israel and its right to defend itself."

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA 4th District)

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas against innocent civilians in Israel. The victims' families are in my prayers.