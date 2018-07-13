STAUNTON, Va. (News Leader) -- A number of signs supporting changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School to Staunton High School have been vandalized.

The "But the name hurts" signs began popping up in response to the many "Save the name" signs that have been adorning yards for the past few months.

Black spray-painted X's appeared between Tuesday and Wednesday on signs in the Newtown district of downtown and on Donaghe Street, at least. Signs were also vandalized with the same black X at the corner of Richmond Road and Greenville Avenue.

Staunton Police have not received reports of the vandalizations, according to dispatch.

Adam Greenbaum, owner of the Visulite, was leaving his house on Fayette Street to go to the theater on Wednesday and saw a "But the name hurts" sign with a black X at the corner of West Beverley Street and North Jefferson Street. While traveling east on West Beverley Street he saw a "Shame on the name" sign also vandalized.

The signs represent the viewpoint that the name of Lee High School needs to change because it excludes students of color who shouldn't have to go to a school named after a Confederate general who fought a war to keep black people enslaved.

On Tuesday about 425 people attended one of two listening sessions on the name of the high school. Citizens were allowed to voice their opinion on why or why not they feel the name should change.

The forums were hosted by the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. The VCIC will take all the comments and compile a report that the school board will use to make a decision about the name of the high school.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved