Sister of man killed by police blasts 'ineffective' law

RICHMOND, Va. — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has criticized state lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam for what she called a “watered down, ineffective” law that will dispatch mental health providers along with police to help stabilize people in crisis situations.

Princess Blanding’s remarks came Tuesday during a ceremonial signing of a new law named after Marcus-David Peters.

The 24-year-old high school biology teacher was fatally shot by a police officer after he ran onto an interstate highway in rush hour traffic while experiencing a mental health crisis.