Six Flags in the DMV is now a Certified Autism Center. Here's what that means.

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America is the first amusement park in the D.C. region to become a Certified Autism Center, officials announced on Monday.

On Wednesday, July 24, and again on Sunday, August 14, Six Flags will offer Sensory Sensitive Days, which will be open to all guests, but with reduced environmental triggers throughout the park. Upon request, the park will offer free noise-canceling ear plugs and will open additional low sensory locations on both days.

Six Flags America will provide specific days dedicated to comforting guests with sensory sensitivity. The amusement park has front-line staff trained to accommodate guests with cognitive disorders. This accreditation coincides with the introduction of a revolutionary and specialized restraint harness that provides access to guests with physical disabilities for all Six Flags thrill rides.

The Certified Autism Center teamed up with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to provide this form of certification that will include a sensory guide for each rider, so guests can state their level of comfort with it.

“Six Flags America is proud to be a leader in offering more ways for families in the DMV to create memorable experiences,” said Park President Rick Howarth in a press release. “With enhanced training, our all-new ride safety harness system and new sensory sensitive operating days, more families will be able to enjoy the park in new, better ways than ever before.”

As an accredited Certified Autism Center™, Six Flags America will provide:

Trained, helpful, front-line team members equipped to better assist autistic guests and those with other sensory sensitivities to help them enjoy their time at the park

A sensory guide for every attraction that provides insight into how the attraction or ride may be affected by each of the five senses to make it easier for individuals and families to plan activities that align with their needs;

Low sensory areas to allow guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment

An updated Accessibility Guide will be available online on the park’s accessibility page and Guest Services area; and

Park-wide implementation of the IBCCES Accessibility Card program. This is a free online program with mobile app option for guests to use when requesting assistance or accommodations at any of the Six Flags parks. To learn more about the program visit accessibilitycard.org.

Six Flags is one of the first theme parks to manufacture and offer a custom restraint harness. The harness offers different sizes that will accommodate riders with physical disabilities such as appendages starting at 54" tall and missing limbs.

Sensory Sensitive Days will include:

No park audio. sound and music where possible

Signage highlighting surprise sounds and experiences

Free noise canceling ear plugs upon request; and

Additional low sensory locations identified throughout the park