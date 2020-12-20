Six non-profits team up to 'Feed The City' on Christmas Eve

There will be a drive-thru food giveaway in the parking lot of the old Save-A-Lot grocery store in Norfolk's St. Paul's Quadrant on Christmas Eve.

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of six non-profits from across Hampton Roads are teaming up for a massive food drive called, 'Feed The City.'

Rickkita Taylor of the non-profit group, Sisters Healing Sisters said she decided to help organize the event because she knows there are a lot of people in need, this holiday.

“And it’s all because of the pandemic. Most people have lost their jobs," she said. “We actually got that name because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. We knew we wanted to feed the city, we knew we wanted to bring the city out.”

At 9:30 am on Christmas Eve, there will be a drive-through food giveaway in the parking lot of the old Save-A-Lot grocery store in Norfolk’s St. Paul’s quadrant.

That area became a food desert after the Save-A-Lot close its doors last June; It was the area's only fresh food option for the thousands of people who live in nearby public housing communities.

Tanecia Newman of NewMan Fitness Foundation said that's why they chose that location for the food giveaway.

“That’s exactly why we did it," she said. "Because of the fact that it is a food desert, we want to make sure we can give back to an actual community in need.”

The goal is to provide 300 hundred free meals to families in need, this holiday.

Nicola Smith of Our Children Our Village said they’ve also got 300 toiletry bags for anyone who needs one.

“Toothpaste, toothbrush, hand sanitizer, a mask for everyone – that’s always important,” she said.