BELMONT, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.

The agency's website shows that a magnitude 1.7 earthquake occurred around 11:23 p.m. Thursday in Loudoun County. It happened about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) northeast of Belmont, at a depth of more than 3 miles (5 kilometers).

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell says dispatchers received about 10 calls before midnight from people reporting feeling their homes shaking. He says some reported seeing a flash and hearing a loud boom. He says there were no reports of damage.

Dominion Energy Virginia spokesman Chuck Penn says there were no reports of any problems in that area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.