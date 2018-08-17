BELMONT, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.
The agency's website shows that a magnitude 1.7 earthquake occurred around 11:23 p.m. Thursday in Loudoun County. It happened about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) northeast of Belmont, at a depth of more than 3 miles (5 kilometers).
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell says dispatchers received about 10 calls before midnight from people reporting feeling their homes shaking. He says some reported seeing a flash and hearing a loud boom. He says there were no reports of damage.
Dominion Energy Virginia spokesman Chuck Penn says there were no reports of any problems in that area.