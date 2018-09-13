ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia school district plans to start stocking the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.

The Roanoke Times reports Roanoke's school board voted 6-0 this week in favor of providing the drug, often referred to by the brand name Narcan, in each school.

Access to naloxone across the country has expanded amid the nation's ongoing opioid epidemic. The Virginia Department of Health says 1,227 people died from opioid overdoses last year, the highest total in state history.

School system Superintendent Rita Bishop said the costs of providing naloxone are expected to be minimal. The move comes after Lynchburg City Schools decided in June to start stocking naloxone at its secondary schools.

