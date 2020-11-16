Speaker: Virginia House to again meet remotely in 2021

The House of Delegates will continue working remotely when it convenes in January. This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia House will again conduct its work remotely when it convenes in January.

That's according to an announcement from Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn on Monday. The House also conducted its work virtually during the special session that concluded earlier this month. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Jan. 13.

A news release from Filler-Corn’s office said the decision was made after conversations with the Clerk of the House and experts at the Virginia Department of Health.