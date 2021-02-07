Betting on sports in Virginia comes with tax obligations you may not know about

You may be responsible for state and federal taxes if you place a bet and win.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia likes betting on sports…a lot.

The state became the fastest one in the nation to hit the one-billion-dollar mark, with $1.1 billion in sports wagers placed in a little more than four months.

Sportsbooks launched legal betting in Virginia at the end of January, right before the Super Bowl. That means the state reached that billion-dollar threshold without the benefit of most of the the NFL season. Also, there are specific rules that don’t allow wagers on in-state college teams.

There's one caveat for the people who are placing the bets: taxes on winnings. The winnings from sites including FanDuel are considered income, which means you have to report them to the Internal Revenue Service.

Technically, all winnings need to be reported, but you only have to pay the 24% federal tax if you made more than $600 in winnings. If you did, you automatically will get a form to include in your tax return. That form automatically is sent to the IRS too, which means they now know about your winnings.

Even if you win less than $600, you still are expected to pay state taxes. In Virginia, that varies from 2% to almost 5.75%. You’ll have to keep your own records and report them under “other income” on Form 1040.