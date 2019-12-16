NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia voters support gun restrictions, passing the Equal Rights Amendment, increasing the minimum wage and decriminalizing marijuana possession, according to a new poll by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

RELATED: Policy changes ahead in Virginia after Democrats gain control in Commonwealth

The poll, which interviewed 901 registered voters, claims residents support the passage of the state constitutional amendment to create a redistricting commission. This decision would reform the system that allows legislators to drawn their districts.

However, the poll found voters don’t want the legislature to give local governments authority to decide whether to remove or alter Confederate monuments.

The 2020 Virginia Assembly opens January 8 for the first time in a generation that Democrats will be in full control. There's Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates, the state Senate, and a democratic governor. By a 10-point margin (51 percent to 41 percent), voters said they approve of the outcome of November elections.

RELATED: Democrats' wins could help bring down Confederate statues

“This survey suggests there’s pent-up demand among voters for a lot of the Democrats’ policy agenda,” said Wason Center Director Quentin Kidd. “There’s pent-up demand in the Democrats’ caucus, too, and it will be revealing to see what legislation the new majority prioritizes now that they’re in power.”

Key takeaways from the poll include the following:

Voters strongly support requiring background checks on all gun sales (86%-13%) and passing a ‘red flag’ law (73%-23%); a slight majority (54%-44%) support banning assault-style weapons.

Voters strongly back the Equal Rights Amendment (80%-13%).

A slight majority oppose giving localities authority to remove or alter Confederate monuments (51%-44%).

Voters strongly support decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana (83%-14%).

•Voters strongly support raising the minimum wage (72%-28%)

View the full poll below: