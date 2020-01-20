Study: Virginia is 6th most educated state in America

The least educated states, according to the study, included Louisiana, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

Virginia is the sixth most educated state in America in 2020, according to data from a WalletHub study.

In the study, WalletHub examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races. It compared all 50 states across 18 total metrics grouped into two categories.

The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 years and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “most educated.”

Here's the list of top 10 educated states in America:

Massachusetts Maryland Colorado Vermont Connecticut Virginia Washington New Hampshire New Jersey Minnesota

The least educated states, according to the study, included Louisiana, West Virginia, and Mississippi in the last three spots.

So, how educated is Virginia? Here's how it ranked in the variety of metrics.