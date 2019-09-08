SUFFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Lottery rolled out a brand new jackpot game, and it worked out for one Suffolk woman.

Shakilya Evans had never played the Virginia Lottery’s Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game, so when she decided to try it out it turned out to be a great $31,285 decision!

Evans bought a ticket at Park N Shop at 443 East Washington St. in Suffolk. She bought a ticket at the $5 price point.

The Virginia Lottery said since it was the first time she played, she had to ask the clerk for help determining if she’d won. The clerk scanned the ticket and gave her the good news.

“I went crazy,” Ms. Evans said. “I was in disbelief.”

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won.

The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20 percent of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50 percent of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100 percent of the jackpot.

Since Evans spent $5 on her ticket, her prize represented half of the jackpot amount.

For each price point, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

