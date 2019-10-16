WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday about whether convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo should be re-sentenced or not.

The court will decide whether Malvo's life sentence without parole in Virginia violates Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

Malvo, now 34, was 17 in 2002 when he, along with John Allen Muhammad, terrorized the Washington region with a sniper spree, killing 10 people. They picked off victims going about their daily business: shopping, getting gas and mowing the lawn.

Muhammad, who was 41 at the time of the shootings, was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.

In 2012, the Supreme Court banned mandatory life-without-parole sentences for defendants under 18 years old.

Malvo was sentenced to four life terms for crimes he committed in Virginia when he was 17. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled last year that while Malvo's life-without-parole sentences were legal when they were imposed, Supreme Court decisions that followed altered sentencing requirements for juvenile offenders.

The appeals court judges said a resentencing would determine whether Malvo qualifies as "one of the rare juvenile offenders" who can be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole because his "crimes reflect permanent incorrigibility." They said if his crimes instead "reflect the transient immaturity of youth" he's entitled to a sentence short of life without parole.

Regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, Malvo isn't getting out of prison anytime soon. He isn't currently getting a new sentencing hearing in Maryland, where he struck a plea deal and was sentenced to six life-without-parole prison terms for shootings that took place in that state.

A judge previously ruled that Malvo would not get new sentencing hearings in Maryland. Malvo has appealed.

Malvo has been serving his sentences at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report