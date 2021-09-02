Suspicious package prompts shelter in place at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

WASHINGTON — Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling evacuated a building and asked surrounding buildings to shelter in place Thursday afternoon due to reports of a suspicious package, according to JBAB Public Affairs 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar.

Base authorities were notified of the suspicious package around 12:15 p.m., which prompted an evacuation of Building 412. Other buildings on base were asked to shelter in place as authorities assessed the nature of the incident. A 1,000-foot cordon was established in the area where the package was spotted.