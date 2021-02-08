Man killed in early-morning accident in Sussex County

Virginia State Police say the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

WAVERLY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead in Sussex County.

State Police say the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. on westbound Route 460, west of the Route 40 intersection in Waverly. The driver, 68-year-old William O. Spratley, reportedly lost control of his SUV and ran off the road, hitting a landscaping business' display. His 2016 Nissan Rogue then caught fire.

Troopers say Spratley was unable to get out of his SUV and died at the scene.