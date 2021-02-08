Man killed in early-morning accident in Sussex County

WAVERLY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead in Sussex County.
State Police say the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. on westbound Route 460, west of the Route 40 intersection in Waverly. The driver, 68-year-old William O. Spratley, reportedly lost control of his SUV and ran off the road, hitting a landscaping business' display. His 2016 Nissan Rogue then caught fire.
Troopers say Spratley was unable to get out of his SUV and died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but State Police say there isn't any sign that speed or alcohol were factors. They do say Spratley was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, however.