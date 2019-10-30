YORKTOWN, Va. — The community is coming together after three 16-year-old boys were killed in a crash near Tabb High School on Saturday.

Virginia State Police troopers said three Tabb High School students died in the crash on Yorktown Road.

The Tabb High School Athletic Booster Club is selling t-shirts to honor each of the families that lost a son. The shirts will go on sale on Friday, November 1.

The booster club said in a Facebook post that the shirts will be available to purchase during all three lunch blocks. There will be a limited number of youth and 3XL sizes.

The shirts are $15, and the booster club will only accept cash or checks.

In the comments, the organization said the shirts will not be sold online or in the school's main office. The organization hopes to have a second shirt sale next Wednesday, November 6, during all lunch blocks.

This is just one of the many ways the community has come together. The PTSA asked the community to donate more than 200 dozen cookies to give away to students, staff and bus drivers for two special "Orange Crush" events on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 8.

Within a short period, all cookie donation slots were filled.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said one of the boys was driving a 2015 BMW 325i westbound on Yorktown Road east of Cardinal Lane when he lost control of the car on Saturday. The car ran off the road and overturned on its roof.

The driver, his front-seat passenger, and the back seat passenger died there.

All three boys were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

It isn't known yet if alcohol was a factor, police said.

