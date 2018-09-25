RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A coalition has recommended a series of moves aimed at reducing evictions in Virginia, including a tax credit for developers who build low-income housing and a state-funded rental assistance program.

The Campaign to Reduce Evictions was formed in April after a ranking of 10 cities with the highest eviction rates in the nation included five Virginia cities.

Coalition members met over the summer to work on strategies to bring down eviction rates in Richmond, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

On Tuesday, the group released a list of draft recommendations, including creating a state low-income housing tax credit for developers of affordable housing and creating a state-funded rental assistance program.

The group also wants to set up a help line tenants can call to get free legal advice from attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.