Teacher on leave after video circulates defending mob march

A teacher and soccer coach at Fred Lynn Middle School told students he was at the event at the Capitol and described it as peaceful.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A northern Virginia middle school teacher has been placed on leave after he apparently told students in a virtual classroom he attended the Jan. 6 mob march on the Capitol and described it as a peaceful event. 

The short video circulating on social media appears to show Benjamin Plummer, a teacher and soccer coach at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, talking to students about the Jan. 6 march and attack on the Capitol. 

The teacher told students he was at the event and describes it as "incredibly peaceful" and blames the media for a false portrayal of Trump supporters.

Prince William County Public Schools said they are investigating.

