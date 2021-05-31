Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

A Northern VA gym teacher is was suspended after he spoke out at a school board meeting against proposed policies for transgender students.

LEESBURG, Va. — A northern Virginia gym teacher is fighting his suspension after he spoke out at a school board meeting against proposed policies to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group, wrote a letter Friday to Loudoun County Public Schools on behalf of Leesburg Elementary teacher Tanner Cross.

The letter demands Cross' reinstatement. Cross was suspended after he told a May 25 school board meeting that he could not abide by proposed rules that would require teachers to address transgender students by their chosen gender.