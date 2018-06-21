VERONA, Va. (News Leader) -- Thursday's stories by The Associated Press and The News Leader both describe the lives of teen immigrants being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

The Associated Press story details allegations of abuse of immigrant youth held at the center.

The News Leader story examines the despair and hope of the young residents who traveled so far only to end up in what amounts to a prison for teenagers in rural Virginia.

What are the allegations? Young people held at the center were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells, AP reported. Guards were described as mostly white, non-Spanish speakers who are undertrained in dealing with individuals with mental illness. A child development specialist who once worked in the center told AP that she saw kids there with bruises and broken bones they blamed on guards.

Where are these allegations coming from? At the heart of the AP story is a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs. The lawsuit recounts multiple alleged violent incidents between Latino children and staff at the Shenandoah center. The News Leader first reported on this lawsuit in October of 2017. Through a deeper look at documents filed with the lawsuit, review of congressional testimony and interviews with unidentified sources, the AP expanded what's known about the allegations surrounding the center. The lawsuit is scheduled for its next hearing in July and is reportedly on track to go to trial late this year. Key documents from the lawsuit can be read or downloaded here.

Deep Dive: Key juvenile center lawsuit documents

Background

What is the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center? It’s a multi-jurisdictional juvenile lockup located next to the Shenandoah Valley Regional Jail in an industrial park in the Verona area of Augusta County, just outside of Staunton, Virginia.

Who owns and operates it? It’s a public agency jointly owned by the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg and Lexington and the counties of Augusta, Rockingham, and Rockbridge counties.

How is it governed? A seven-member board comprised of the chief executives of each of the municipalities oversee the center. These are county administrators and city managers. The board has no elected representatives who answer to voters, nor does the board have any representatives of the public.

History: An original 32-bed facility opened in Staunton in 1968 and the current 58-bed facility replaced it in 2003. Secure detention includes residents’ housing divided into ten-room pod units that each include a large general living area. Reports indicate the immigrant teens are held in separate pods from local teen prisoners.

Who are the immigrant children? The teens are supposed to be young people who arrived on U.S. borders without adult supervision but who were considered poor candidates for release pending immigration hearings.

In an April 26, 2018, congressional hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee, Center program manager Kelsey Wong told members of Congress there were concerns with how the children were being screened.

"The youth were being screened as gang-involved individuals. And then when they came into our care, and they were assessed by our clinical and case management staff ... they weren't necessarily identified as gang-involved individuals."

"We've received youth who were previously in (Office of Refugee Resettlement) custody but living with a sponsor or biological parent," Wong said. "It really ends up affecting their long-term case plan and getting released back into the community so they can be with their families."

Wong said many of the unaccompanied children held at the Center have mental health needs that would be better served in a residential treatment unit, but that it was hard to place children with behavioral issues into such units.

"We believe this population should be a high priority for the federal government," she told the subcommittee.

Wong suggested "funding legal service providers" to ensure the children's cases were making legal progress while they spent time at the Center.

Have these children been separated from their parents? In most cases, no. Their presence in the U.S. predates the more recent government policy of separating parent and young people at the border. The children being discussed are supposed to have entered the country unaccompanied, though Wong suggests that that might not be universally the case and mistakes could have been made in the screening process before the children were transported to the Center in Verona.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved