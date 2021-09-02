Teenager from Middlesex County missing for days

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Sara Luckett, 17, last was seen in Topping.

TOPPING, Va. — Virginia State Police and the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office were among the law enforcement agencies looking for a missing teenager from Topping on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the last time anyone saw 17-year-old Sara Luckett was on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The description on the center's website said Luckett has brown hair and eyes. She is 5' tall, and weighs 105 pounds.

The nonprofit group The AWARE Foundation said that Luckett's mother thought the teenager may have been heading to Lancaster after she left Topping. Her family was concerned about her emotional well-being. The last time she was seen, Luckett was wearing a black hoodie with an anime character on it and leggings. The AWARE Foundation said Luckett has noticeable acne blotches on her face.