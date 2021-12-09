York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office searching for missing girl

When she was last seen, Laila Farrelly was wearing black pants with smiley faces, a black shirt and black shoes. If you see her, call 911 or 757.890.4999.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is trying to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday.

A post on the YPSO Facebook page said the last time anyone saw Laila Farrelly was around 2:10 p.m. when she'd been let out of York High School. She was walking behind the school alone.

Later on, there was a tip that she might be in Newport News, near the East End.

The teen is 5'4" and weighs about 130 lbs. Her hair is black, with a purple tint, and she has brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Laila was wearing black pants with smiley faces, a black shirt and black shoes.