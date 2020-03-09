Tensions flare as Virginia lawmakers debate police reforms

Republicans clashed with Democrats in the House of Delegates over whether the proposals are unfair to police.

RICHMOND, Va. — Tensions flared as Virginia lawmakers took up a series of reforms that Republicans denounced as anti-police and Democrats insisted are long overdue.

The House of Delegates advanced more than a half dozen police reform bills Thursday. They included legislation to prohibit the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, and to make it easier to decertify police officers for misconduct.

But before the debate on those bills even started, Republicans clashed with Democrats over whether the proposals are unfair to police.