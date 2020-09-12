Terry McAuliffe announces he's running for Virginia governor, again

The former Virginia governor is launching a new bid to get his old job back. If he wins, he would be Virginia's first governor to serve two terms since Mills Godwin.

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced his bid to get his old job back.

McAuliffe threw his hat in the Virginia gubernatorial race on Wednesday during a press conference in Richmond. State Sen. Louise Lucas, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other state leaders were present at the announcement.

The Democrat has been teasing about his decision whether to run for governor in the past few months.

Candidates are still announcing their intent to run for the Virginia Governor's seat, which will be up for grabs next November. Virginia's gubernatorial candidates cannot serve back-to-back terms, so Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for reelection in 2021.

So far, the race includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox, state Sen. Amanda Chase and veteran Kurt Santini on the Republican side, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Del. Jennifer Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan on the Democratic side.