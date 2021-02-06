McAuliffe still has fundraising lead among Democratic field

The reports due late Tuesday were the final comprehensive ones in this year's statewide races before the June 8 primary.

RICHMOND, Va. — Terry McAuliffe held on to his commanding fundraising lead in the Democratic nomination contest for Virginia governor, and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring maintained a financial edge over his primary challenger.

That's according to the latest campaign finance filings made public this week.

