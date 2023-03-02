Special needs students in Fairfax Co. learn math with help of therapy dog

Micah the golden retriever and his trainer Kris Campesi help the students practice counting, compare numbers, and learn addition through games and activities.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A golden retriever in Fairfax County is making a big difference in some students' lives with special needs. Micah and his trainer Kris Campesi are helping students at Key Center School learn math in fun and interactive ways.

The duo helps these students practice counting, comparing numbers, and learning addition through games and activities. They also focus on relaxing with students, practicing motor skills, and communication.

School officials say many of the students at Key Center in Springfield are non-verbal, use wheelchairs, or have some severe intellectual disabilities. Over 11 years, the center, which serves students up to age 22, has welcomed therapy dogs.

“There’s such a huge range of things we work on with the dog. The dog is a facilitator,” Campesi said. “You can't make someone walk if they don't want to walk. But if they take the leash and they are excited about walking with the dog down the hall, they pay attention and focus on walking. He motivates them to do things they normally wouldn't want to do.”

One student at the center, Vincent DiBendetto, 21, loves to play dice with Micah. To begin, DiBendetto tosses a large foam die and watches it as it tumbles to the floor and lands on a number. Then he gives Micah a turn. The dog picks up a die in his mouth and sets it down to reveal another number. Campesi shows the numbers to DiBendetto, who then realizes his number is higher. DiBendetto then adds up the numbers. After a few seconds, he answers the math question correctly.

“I love rolling the dice,” DiBendetto said. “It’s tricky to add the numbers but I did good.”

“These activities promote peer-to-peer interactions and academic skills, specifically math skills. They learn to respond to questions,” Campesi says. “We don’t just pet the dog. We work with the dog to accomplish each student’s individual goals.”

Another game using the dice helps students decipher colors and practice their motor skills. Students can roll the dice and whatever number it lands on shows how many necklaces Micah gets.

Those students who are unable or unwilling to participate in the organized activities are able to just spend time with the dog and cuddle.

Officials say for some the goal is to learn how to be gentle with animals and to practice empathy. For others, Micah's fur can offer sensory stimulation in parts of the body that have limited feeling or movement.

Over the years, therapy dogs have become essential to the Key Center community.

Officials say Micah visits every two weeks and also attends back to school night and graduation.

“There was a young lady one year who would not walk in graduation unless the dog was with her,” Campesi said. “There’s a lot of people and it's kind of scary. She would only go if the dog would walk with her. It was amazing. It gave her a sense of security that she could do something she was afraid to do, as long as he was with her.”

Campesi is the Director of Animal Assisted Intervention at Summit Therapy Animal Services, whish serves Key Center and other Fairfax County schools. The therapy dog is afforded through fundraising, community support, and ESSER III funds.

Campesi says the work can sometimes be challenging, but it’s always worth it in the end.

“Teachers and staff see these accomplishments more than anyone else. The small changes and the motivation the students have. The reactions we get are just beautiful. To see changes with the students in just a few minutes is truly remarkable.”

