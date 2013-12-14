NORFOLK — More than 31,000 customers were without power early Friday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after a storm blew through northeastern North Carolina and Hampton Roads.

Dominion Power crews worked through the night and are still working to restore electricity, but first they have to clear away many of the trees that fell and took power lines with them.

Friday morning, crews were in Williamsburg at the company's substation on Waller Mill Road, where a large tree went down.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Michael's impact on Hampton Roads
01 / 35
02 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
03 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
04 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
05 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
06 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
07 / 35
Several trees are down in one Newport News neighborhood. Neighbors say damage to one home sent one person to the hospital.
08 / 35
Several trees are down in one Newport News neighborhood. Neighbors say damage to one home sent one person to the hospital.
09 / 35
Jen Elizabeth sent us this photo on Facebook of the damage to her home after Tropical Storm Michael tore through our area on Oct. 11.
10 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
11 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
12 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
13 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
14 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
15 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
16 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
17 / 35
A tree in Newport News knocked out power when Michael passed through the area overnight.
18 / 35
A tree fell on a Newport News home causing some damage to it Friday morning.
19 / 35
Styrofoam from the Waterside Parking Garage litters the area outside.
20 / 35
Nags Head Manteo Causeway is now partially open after being closed overnight due to flooding.
21 / 35
Nags Head Manteo Causeway is now partially open after being closed overnight due to flooding.
22 / 35
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
23 / 35
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
24 / 35
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
25 / 35
26 / 35
27 / 35
28 / 35
29 / 35
30 / 35
Viewer photo from David on Facebook in Dunhill Drive in Virginia Beach.
31 / 35
32 / 35
13News Now Viewer photo from Virginia Beach.
33 / 35
34 / 35
35 / 35
13News Now Viewer Amy shared this photo on Facebook.

A tree was leaning across Old Oriana Road in Newport News and crews were working to clear it to get to three broken poles.

Another area with a lot of outages, according to Dominion Power, is 307 55th Street at Va. Beach Oceanfront, where a wire is tangled in a tree.

By 7:00 a.m. Friday, Harris said more than half of Dominion's customers who lost power Thursday night had electricity back on.

She said crews from Arkansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania were coming in to help.

The hardest hit areas were on the Peninsula - James City County, Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, York County. Several Peninsula schools were without power: six in Newport News, 10 in Williamsburg, and three in Hampton

You can track the outages on the Dominion Power Website.

© 2018 WVEC