Tidewater Community College to freeze tuition, fees for 2020 fall semester

This the second consecutive year tuition and fees will not increase for the fall semester at all 23 of Virginia's community colleges.

Tidewater Community College announced the State Board for Community Colleges voted to freeze tuition and fees for the 2020 fall semester.

The vote was unanimous, according to a news release.

The decision comes as students and their families are dealing with unemployment, financial losses, and other circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what does it mean in dollars?

TCC's in-state tuition and mandatory fees will remain at $185.35 per credit hour.

The out-of-state tuition rate is still at $385.45 per credit hour.

“The decision by the State Board to freeze tuition and fees for the Fall Semester reaffirms our commitment to ensuring access and affordability for our students and their families,” said TCC President Marcia Conston in the news release.

“While that is always a priority, it is especially significant during the COVID-19 pandemic.”