Time is running out on federal REAL ID deadline

NORFOLK, Va. — The vaccination rollout is progressing, and we are seeing lower daily case counts of COVID-19 around the region.

That means you may be more comfortable venturing out to check items off of your to-do list, like a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a license renewal.

Thanks to a temporary change announced in September, you can get a two-year license renewal online.

However, starting October 1, a regular Virginia license will no longer be an accepted form of ID to board a plane, unless it is REAL ID-compliant.

If you want to get a REAL ID-compliant license, you will need to book an in-person appointment with the DMV.

For many locations, appointments are booked through May and the closer we get to October, the harder it will become to find openings.