Time is running out on federal REAL ID deadline

NORFOLK, Va. — The vaccination rollout is progressing, and we are seeing lower daily case counts of COVID-19 around the region.
That means you may be more comfortable venturing out to check items off of your to-do list, like a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a license renewal.
Thanks to a temporary change announced in September, you can get a two-year license renewal online.
However, starting October 1, a regular Virginia license will no longer be an accepted form of ID to board a plane, unless it is REAL ID-compliant.
If you want to get a REAL ID-compliant license, you will need to book an in-person appointment with the DMV.
For many locations, appointments are booked through May and the closer we get to October, the harder it will become to find openings.
You’re not completely out of luck if you don’t make the deadline. You can still use another form of federal ID, like a passport, to board a plane starting in October.