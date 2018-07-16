The 93rd annual Pony Swim will happen sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25, according to an announcement from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

The Pony Swim occurs during slack tide, when there is no current to allow for an easy swim.

The Pony Swim, made famous by Marguerite Henry's book "Misty of Chincoteague," is a highlight of Pony Penning Week, which starts Saturday, July 21, with the roundup of the southern herd of wild Chincoteague ponies.

"Are you anxious to get here and see it all? How about getting that wonderful, smelly marsh mud all over your feet? We call that a Chincoteague Pedicure. And I know you just can’t wait to see those handsome cowboys, all those firefighters and of course those cute lil ponies," said the announcement of the time for this year's Pony Swim on the Fire Company's Facebook page.

The Pony Swim annually attracts tens of thousands of spectators, many of whom arrive hours beforehand to secure a good viewing location for the ponies' short swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague.

The ponies swim across Assateague Channel just south of Memorial Park, 7427 Memorial Park Drive, on the east side of Chincoteague.

There is no charge for parking or seeing the ponies swim, but the only parking at Memorial Park is designated for tour buses, according to the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce.

Day visitors should go the the Municipal Center at 6150 Community Drive to catch a free shuttle and visitors staying on the island may catch a shuttle bus near their lodging.

Once the ponies set hoof on Chincoteague, after a rest they are paraded through the streets to the Chincoteague carnival grounds, where some of the foals will be auctioned the following day.

The auction helps control the size of the herd and is a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

The first foal to come ashore at the Pony Swim will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds later in the day. Tickets are sold each night at the carnival and amongst the crowd while waiting for the swim.

The Chincoteague Fireman's Carnival is open nightly Monday through Saturday from 7 p.m. during Pony Penning Week.

