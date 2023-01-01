Here are the top names for babies born in Virginia in 2022.

VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above from a story about the first babies born in 2023 across Hampton Roads.
Thousands of families across the Commonwealth welcomed a new bundle or bundles of joy into their lives in 2022.
Now, the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital Records has released its latest statistics to give us a glimpse into some of the most popular names and trends that dominated the year.
“It’s always fascinating to see the top names for babies in any given year,” Seth Austin, the director of VDH’s Office of Vital Records, said.
“We see names from a number of sources: a movie, religious texts, a family’s personal history. They all represent the commonwealth’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”
For girls, the top baby name of 2022 was Charlotte. For boys, the top baby name was Noah.
By biological sex, here are the top 15 baby names across the state last year:
Girls
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Ava
- Amelia
- Emma
- Harper
- Evelyn
- Eleanor
- Sophia
- Elizabeth
- Lilly
- Abigail
- Riley
- Nora
- Chloe
Boys:
- Noah
- James
- Liam
- William
- Henry
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Levi
- Benjamin
- Owen
- John
- Jack
- Asher
- Lucas
Other exciting numbers that were revealed included the fact that the most births occurred in August, with 8,917 babies delivered.
For multiple bundles, there were 1,344 sets of twins born in 2022 across Virginia and 19 sets of triplets.
Congratulations to everyone who expanded their families in 2022, and here's to more joy in 2023!