Here are the top names for babies born in Virginia in 2022.

The report also included the busiest month for delivery rooms across the state, and the number of sets of twins and triplets that entered the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above from a story about the first babies born in 2023 across Hampton Roads.

Thousands of families across the Commonwealth welcomed a new bundle or bundles of joy into their lives in 2022.

Now, the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital Records has released its latest statistics to give us a glimpse into some of the most popular names and trends that dominated the year.

“It’s always fascinating to see the top names for babies in any given year,” Seth Austin, the director of VDH’s Office of Vital Records, said.

“We see names from a number of sources: a movie, religious texts, a family’s personal history. They all represent the commonwealth’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”

For girls, the top baby name of 2022 was Charlotte. For boys, the top baby name was Noah.

By biological sex, here are the top 15 baby names across the state last year:

Girls

Charlotte

Olivia

Ava

Amelia

Emma

Harper

Evelyn

Eleanor

Sophia

Elizabeth

Lilly

Abigail

Riley

Nora

Chloe

Boys:

Noah

James

Liam

William

Henry

Theodore

Oliver

Elijah

Levi

Benjamin

Owen

John

Jack

Asher

Lucas

Other exciting numbers that were revealed included the fact that the most births occurred in August, with 8,917 babies delivered.

For multiple bundles, there were 1,344 sets of twins born in 2022 across Virginia and 19 sets of triplets.