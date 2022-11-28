VSP: Train crashes into disabled tractor-trailer on tracks

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said the tractor-trailer stopped running while it was on the tracks in Windsor, and an oncoming train hit it.

WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Windsor on Monday afternoon.

The Virginia State Police is still investigating what happened to cause the collision. A spokeswoman for the troopers said the scene was at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Route 258. That's near the Dairy Queen.

She said the tractor-trailer stopped running while it was on the tracks there, and an oncoming train crashed into it.

After they hit, the truck caught on fire, and the train pushed it into the ditch.

The driver of the truck was able to get out safely before the collision, and no one was hurt.