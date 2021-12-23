x
Virginia

Trooper hospitalized after cruiser overturns in I-95 chase

The trooper’s cruiser overturned Thursday afternoon the northbound I-95 lanes near Lorton, Virginia.

A Virginia State Police trooper has been taken to the hospital after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Interstate 95 during the busy evening rush hour. 

According to WRC-TV in Washington, police say the trooper was hospitalized as a precautionary measure. 

The trooper’s cruiser overturned Thursday afternoon the northbound I-95 lanes near Lorton. 

Police chased the suspect up I-95 onto I-395, where the suspect crashed his car into the median near the Edsall Road exit. 

The driver was arrested.

