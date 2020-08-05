Trump administration asks court to toss lawsuit over ERA

Virginia became the 38th and final state needed to make the ERA part of the Constitution in January.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Trump administration has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by three Democratic state attorneys general seeking to force the U.S. archivist to recognize Virginia’s vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and adopt it in the U.S. Constitution.

Virginia became the 38th and final state needed to make the ERA part of the Constitution in January.

Attorney General Mark Herring sued David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, after the National Archives and Record Administration said Ferriero would “take no action” to certify the adoption of the ERA.

The Trump administration asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the ratification is not an issue to be decided by the courts.