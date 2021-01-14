Virginia House members vote on partisan lines, 11-4, to impeach President Trump

On the overall House vote of 231-197, Trump becomes the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, one week after mob insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON — The single Article of Impeachment charging President Donald Trump with Incitement of Insurrection came one week to the day after the deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, and with one week to go until his term would be up and he'd no longer be President anyway.

For seven hours, lawmakers debated passionately and largely along partisan lines, with Democrats contending that Trump lit the fuse that ignited the melee, and he should pay a price for his words at the rally minutes before his supporters stormed the Capitol.

"His actions are seditious," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va., 2nd District). "And the President has proven that he is not fit to serve. History will look back on this moment to see who stood strong in support of American democracy."

"This is a moment of truth, my friends," said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va., 11th District). "Are you on the side of chaos and the mob? Or the side of Constitutional democracy and freedom? It's that simple."

But, Republicans countered that impeachment is unwarranted and will do more harm than good.

"This action will only further fuel the political divide in our citizens and will be detrimental to the long-term efforts to unify our country," said Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va., 6th District).

Added Rep. Bob Good (R-Va., 5th District): "This action will only serve to further offend the 75 million people who voted for President Trump and further deepen the divisions within our nation as we try to move forward with a peaceful transition of power. However, the Democrat majority has already determined he's guilty."

The final vote was 231-197 to impeach. All seven Virginia Democrats voted yes. All four Virginia Republicans voted no.

Now that he has been impeached again, even if he's never convicted by the Senate, CNU political science professor Quentin Kidd says this is still a really big deal for Trump.