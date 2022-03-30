Try, try again to free the Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay

The next attempt to free the Ever Forward will involve five tug boats. If that doesn’t work, a third attempt next week will add two anchored pulling barges.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard has prepared a second attempt to free a stranded container ship Wednesday, more than two weeks after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

Wednesday's attempt to free the Ever Forward will involve five tug boats, similar to Tuesday's effort.

If that doesn’t work, a third attempt next week will add two anchored pulling barges. And if the ship still remains stuck, some of the ship's 5,000 containers of dry goods will have to be removed to lighten the load.

The ship is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp.