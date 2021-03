Henrico County Police are investigating after two people were killed and several others were hurt in a shooting early Saturday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia said two people were killed and several others were injured in an early-morning shooting.

Henrico County police said they received several emergency calls shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near the Richmond Raceway.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police found people in a parking lot, including several who were injured.