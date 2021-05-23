Two individuals injured, one charged with reckless driving following crash on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police said they are investigating a crash that left two people hurt on Interstate 64. The vehicle overturned and caught on fire.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Newport News woman is facing charges after crashing a vehicle on Interstate 64 Sunday morning, causing the road to shut down for over an hour.

The Virginia State Police said it received a call on Sunday, May 23 around 3:55 a.m. about a single-vehicle entrapment and car fire on Interstate 64.

Police said Natoria Ann Walker, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Veracruz heading eastbound on I-64 when she ran off the road and hit several trees. This was at the 232-mile marker.

The Hyundai then overturned and caught on fire.

There were four other passengers in the SUV with Walker. Three of them were able to escape the burning vehicle but the two others including Walker were stuck inside.

Fire and EMS crews were on the scene putting out the fire and were able to get the two entrapped individuals out of the SUV.

One person was flown by nightingale to the Medical College of Virginia and the other was driven there. They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.