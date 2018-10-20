Two tickets in Virginia each won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Virginia Lottery said.

Those tickets were bought at Gum Spring BP, 911 Cross Country Road in Mineral and Whistle Stop, 11729 Old Franklin Turnpike in Union Hall.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing grows to a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion!

