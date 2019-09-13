YORK COUNTY, Va. — A police pursuit from Hampton to York County led to two schools being put on modified lockdown Friday morning.

The modified lockdowns at Tabb Middle School and Mt. Vernon Elementary School have since been removed, Virginia State Police said.

The incident started around 10:34 a.m., when state police found a vehicle with plates matching a case involving three missing juveniles in Ligonier Valley, Pennsylvania, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

A trooper followed the vehicle as it headed westbound on Interstate 64 near Big Bethel Road in Hampton.

The vehicle stopped in York County on Victory Boulevard and Hampton Highway when four people inside ran away from the trooper.

Two people have been located, Anaya said.

York County has units on scene and a K-9 unit will be used.

Anays said the incident is still ongoing and is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

