The plan to offer universal broadband access in Virginia by 2028

NORFOLK, Va. — We’re learning more about Virginia’s plan to offer universal broadband access to the entire state by 2028.

Expanding broadband internet access has been a growing priority for Virginia lawmakers for more than 10 years.

But here in Hampton Roads, plenty of areas are still struggling to find reliable high-speed internet at a time when access is critical for everyday tasks: school, doctor’s appointments, you name it.

Last year, crews broke ground on a $35 million project to improve access in rural areas of Southampton County, Isle of Wight County and Suffolk.

But according to the latest findings from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), more than 160,000 locations across the state don’t have access to reasonable download speeds, which can add minutes, or even hours to basic tasks.

$1.5 billion in federal funds was recently allocated to fix the issue, and now 13News Now is learning more about how leaders plan to use that money.

According to the DHCD report, the state plans to use a large portion of the pot to create “shovel-ready, universal broadband projects” in unserved areas.

They’re also planning a public outreach effort to make sure homeowners know about cost-lowering programs.

For example, right now, more than 700,000 households aren’t taking advantage of $21 million in monthly subsidies to pay for the internet.