University of Virginia to hold public memorial service Saturday in honor of shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia President Jim Ryan says a memorial service will be held Saturday to honor the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.
It will be held at the John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.
The service will honor and remember the three football players killed after coming back from a field trip in D.C. as well as those who were injured in the shooting.
The event is open to the public and will be live-streamed.
