"Just pray for our community" | UVA students describe feelings as they return to class for first time since shooting

Returning to a normal routine is something UVA students say is helping them cope, which is why some decided to go back to class Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After two days of cancelled classes at the University of Virginia and candlelight vigils, some students returned to class for the first time Wednesday.

It’s now been three days since three UVA football players were shot and killed on a bus returning home from a class field trip.

Two others were injured.

Others we spoke to off camera told us they are heading home to be with family.

UVA President Jim Ryan said in an email update Tuesday that there will be no graded assignments or exams before Thanksgiving break. Faculty are also asked to be lenient with attendance.

Some students say they aren’t ready to go back to class just yet after losing classmates Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr.

Others say it’s a welcome distraction.

First year student Lily Dellolio described the atmosphere on the Grounds as eerie.

"It’s just quiet and it’s heavy. It’s a lot of just sorrow everywhere," she said as she walked to her second class of the day.

She said she’s trying to stay busy.

"The past few days we’ve kind of just been sitting together with like not knowing how to feel, what to do, so it was helpful to have a distraction."

Fourth year student Zachary Cutler began his day with tennis class.

Like Dellolio, he said he’s trying to reestablish his routine and stay in touch with his family.

"It feels good to like get out of bed and out of the house again," Cutler said.

He said it brings him some comfort to know the entire UVA community is going through the same thing.

"It’s definitely been a really rough past few days, but it feels good knowing that like everyone else in the community is trying to get back to normal and just try to do the best that we can."

First Year Lindsay Haney says she hopes people don’t forget about the UVA community as days and weeks go by.

"Just pray for our community."

The students we spoke to Wednesday all talked about the candlelight vigil Monday night, where hundreds of students came together to grieve. They said that was something they collectively needed to help them cope.