VDOT says 'don't be concerned' the HRBT is not leaking

HAMPTON, Va. — If you saw a video on social media showing water leaking into the tunnel of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, VDOT says you shouldn't be concerned.
VDOT says it was aware that some motorists may have experienced water hitting their windshield when exiting the westbound HRBT tunnel just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
A spokesperson says the tunnel's upper air duct system malfunctioned and caused water to run down the walls inside the westbound lanes for a few minutes.
"Any water seen by motorists during the incident was not due to any structural or flooding issues within the tunnel," officials said in an email.
The problem has been fixed.