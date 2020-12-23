VDOT says 'don't be concerned' the HRBT is not leaking

A VDOT spokesperson says the tunnel's upper air duct system malfunctioned and caused water to run down the walls inside the westbound lanes for a few minutes.

HAMPTON, Va. — If you saw a video on social media showing water leaking into the tunnel of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, VDOT says you shouldn't be concerned.

VDOT says it was aware that some motorists may have experienced water hitting their windshield when exiting the westbound HRBT tunnel just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokesperson says the tunnel's upper air duct system malfunctioned and caused water to run down the walls inside the westbound lanes for a few minutes.

"Any water seen by motorists during the incident was not due to any structural or flooding issues within the tunnel," officials said in an email.